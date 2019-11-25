Palmerston North Bowling Club receives significant grant

NZCT has given the Palmerston North Bowling Club a big boost by approving a $50,000 grant towards a new synthetic green.

The funding will enable the club to have a green in play 24/7 and can also be used for other sports such as netball and volleyball. It will also provide training opportunities for schools in the Manawatū area.

“As a club we were all extremely excited by the assistance NZCT has granted us,” says Club Secretary Diane Gemmell. “It was my first grant application as the new secretary so I was over the moon with the result.”

The club has 130 playing members and has a close association with the Palmerston North RSA. It runs a very successful business competition called ‘Mates in Bowls’ which sees an additional 60 casual members join the ranks over a 2-month period.

“Our members and the wider community will benefit from the all-purpose surface the club will be providing,” says Diane. “We have also recently hosted a successful visit from a Sydney-based club and hope to do so again in the future. The new green will be fantastic for this.”

Along with the NZCT grant, the club plans on raising a further $10,000 from raffles and social activities towards the cost of the new green.

