Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police move in to end Greenpeace oil ship occupation

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Tuesday, 26 November: After 50 hours occupying OMV’s oil and gas exploration ‘henchboat’ in Timaru to prevent it leaving port, the last 10 protestors are now being forcibly removed by police.

The occupation began at dawn on Sunday when the group boarded the vessel and took up various positions including three up the mast and two attached to the mooring lines.

Greenpeace climate campaigner, Amanda Larsson, says the occupation has successfully ended any hope OMV had of conducting their reckless drilling programme out of sight and out of mind.

"Their oil rig may be lurking out of reach over the horizon, but we have brought the resistance to them and alerted the nation to risks we face," she says.

"This resistance is only set to continue. Next week, hundreds of people from around the country are gearing up to take part in a Climate Uprising mobilisation in New Plymouth, where this vessel is heading and OMV has its Taranaki Headquarters."

The support vessel occupation included a wide range of people of all ages, from students to health professionals, and experienced activists to first-timers. It was made up of Greenpeace activists including Austrian national Magdalena Bischof, and people from Extinction Rebellion, 350 Aotearoa, Oil Free Otago, and Environmental Justice Ōtepoti.

OMV is about to begin drilling three oil wells off the Taranaki Coast and one in the Great South Basin off the Otago coast, where it will undertake the riskiest kind of oil drilling, at extreme depths.

OMV is one of just 100 companies that have caused over 70% of the world’s climate emissions.


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 