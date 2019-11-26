Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

App launched to record Himalayan tahr returns

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Game Animal Council

Recreational hunters targeting Himalayan tahr can now record and submit their hunting contributions using a new mobile phone app designed by the Game Animal Council and the Department of Conservation.

The app, which is developed through the Survey123 for ArcGIS data gathering service, makes it easy for hunters to record their Himalayan tahr returns and submit valuable information to help inform the future management of the tahr herd.

“One of the biggest issues when it comes to the management of tahr is an accurate understanding of how many animals are being taken by recreational hunters and where,” says Game Animal Council Chair Don Hammond. “This app presents an opportunity for the tahr hunting community to prove the value of recreational hunting and make a positive contribution to animal management.”

“The reality is the app will only be successful if recreational hunters install it on their phone and use it.”

“The greater the uptake of the app, the more accurate the data, the better the outcomes will be for recreational hunters in future tahr management programmes.”

“All hunting locations recorded by the app will be combined into tahr Management Units, so a hunter’s favourite spot will not be disclosed to the GAC, DOC or anyone else. Likewise, no personal information is recorded, meaning every return is totally anonymous,” says Hammond.

DOC has recently mapped the locations of thousands of bull tahr on public conservation land and hunters can use this information when planning their next hunt.

“These maps are an excellent tool for hunters as they highlight where bull tahr were sighted between July and November when the data was collected,” says Hammond.

The Game Animal Council acknowledges the Director-General of the Department of Conservation for his support of this project. We also thank those DOC staff who have worked with us to develop the app.

More information on the app and instructions for installing and using it are available https://nzgameanimalcouncil.org.nz/game-animal-management/tahr-returns-app/

Maps showing the locations of bull tahr sighted between July and November are available at www.doc.govt.nz/tahr-sightings-maps

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Game Animal Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 