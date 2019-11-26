Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New waka trailer opens up opportunities

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 9:45 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

New waka trailer opens up more opportunities for Hawke’s Bay paddlers

The Haeata Ocean Sports club in Napier has received a $6,000 grant from NZCT towards a new waka trailer. The new trailer will help the club provide more support to members competing in competitions across New Zealand.

This year the club is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The past two years has seen the club grow significantly as the popularity of waka ama increases in the region. The club wanted to support its members more by transporting waka to competitions but couldn’t afford to buy a trailer.

“The club has lots of waka craft but previously no transportation for them,” says Honoria Ropiha, board member for Haeata Ocean Sports club. “There has been a real shift to supporting our growing member base. There are five clubs in the Hawke’s Bay but no local competitions so members have had to travel long distances and source waka for hire which is not always possible and is expensive.”

The new trailer will enable members to transport the club’s waka to competitions, taking a huge amount of pressure off competitors. The trailer can hold up to four six-person waka. Over the next six months club members will travel as far away as Northland and Picton to compete.

Honoria is happy with the club’s successful application to NZCT. “It felt fantastic. So pleased with the outcome. I promised everyone we would get it! The need for it was real and very genuine.

“One of our goals is to continue to offer quality equipment for members. When the club formed, we had no waka so started slowly to build up craft. Now the club has three six-person waka, several single waka, a double and lots of stand-up paddle boards. The trailer was the next step.”

Haeata currently has about 80 paying and 20 non-paying members. This year they have a hoppers team for members as young as 6 years old. The club’s oldest competing member is 70 years old.

The club is very engaged with the wider community. “This year we finished a programme for Foundation of the Blind and one of our members did a programme for women recovering from breast cancer. We also do a lot of work with local high schools helping students prepare for secondary school sprint competitions,” says Honoria.

“We are really grateful to NZCT. Without their support we wouldn’t have the trailer.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 