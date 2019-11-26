Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chamberlain Park Golf Course Saved

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Communities and Residents

C&R Communities and Residents

Chamberlain Park Golf Course Saved!

"The community has been heard, we’ve saved Chamberlain Park!" says Rachel Langton of the Albert Eden Local Board.

The C&R, Communities & Residents, team are delighted to announce that the newly elected Albert-Eden Local Board have unanimously voted to protect the 18-hole Chamberlain Park golf course, to restore Waitiitiko/Meola stream, provide a local park, and build walking and cycling ways around the course.

"Its an outstanding result for our local community and ends the controversial plan to develop Chamberlain Park into artificial sportsfields and a reduced 9-hole golf course", says Member Langton, "The Local Board will instead address the sportsfield capacity shortfall by upgrading a number of the 30 current sportfields in the Albert Eden area."

"This plan is unanimous and it truely is a win/win situation for the whole Local Board and community” says Member Langton.

After the local election C&R won an extra seat on the Albert-Eden Local Board, resulting in a 4-4 split. The team have been in intense negotiations over the past month deciding on the future of Chamberlain Park and the issue of which team will get the Chair, and casting vote, of the Local Board.

"We have unanimously agreed on splitting the Chair role, and we're excited to announce that C&R member Lee Corrick has been appointed Chair of the Albert Eden Local Board for the last half of this term, and deputy Chair for the first half. She is a great local advocate and will serve our community well" said Member Langton.

"The new Albert-Eden Local Board is committed to working collaboratively and ending this divisive period of the Local Board’s history" said Deputy Chair Corrick, "We would like to thank the local community groups, and Save Chamberlain Park, who have worked hard to protect this beautiful green open space from development. We are committed to continuing to listen to our community and giving everyone a voice".

"This is an outstanding result for our community and for the future of Chamberlain Park".

ends

