Thousands raised every minute at Crowdfunding Function



Thousands of dollars a minute were raised at The Funding Network’s latest live crowdfunding event in Auckland last night.

The three charities on the receiving end of a total of $20,875.00 were a refugee support group in Grey Lynn, an urban garden in Morningside and a theatre company in Mount Roskill.

They each pitched to the crowd about their work and the funds required, and then guests pledged donations to their favourites in a fast-paced auction-like setting.

Often called Dragon’s Den for the charity sector, The Funding Network (TFN) launched in New Zealand in 2014 and has since raised more than $325,000 for 25 non-profit groups at seven events. Monday’s event had a theme of “Strengthening Inclusion”, chosen in response to the Christchurch tragedy in March.

“After that horrific day, we wanted to host an event that supported organisations driving positive cultural diversity and inclusion within communities across New Zealand. Our aim was to raise $10,000 for each of the three charities and I’m happy to say we easily surpassed that target,” says TFN Chair Nick Edgar, who was also the Pledge Facilitator at the event.

The three charities and the amounts raised were:

• Asylum Seekers Support Trust: Previously known as the Auckland Refugee Council, this Grey Lynn-based organisation provides safety, support and advocacy for all people who are driven to seek asylum in New Zealand. They received $9,425.00 in pledges which will allow it to purchase a much-needed van to use as transport.

• Grow Space’s Morningside Urban Market Garden: From sites at Eden Park and Gribblehirst community hub, this collaboration grows the market garden skills of migrant and refugee women who supply hyper-local organic produce to local cafes and businesses. It received $7,525.00 which will go towards refining their model so they can extend it out to other community groups.



• Prayas Theatre Company. New Zealand’s largest South Asian theatre and cultural group. Based in Mount Roskill, Prayas has been running for 15 years. Its recent collaboration with Auckland Theatre Company - A Fine Balance - was highly praised by reviewers. It will use the $3,925.00 to run a children’s theatre and cultural group.

“These three charities are doing terrific work and are making a real difference to the lives of their local communities. We are thrilled to have raised so much for them on the night,” says Edgar.



