Fatal crash - Mataroa Road, Taihape

One person has died following a serious crash on Mataroa Road in Taihape earlier.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at around 3.33pm.

Three other people have sustained moderate injuries.

The road remains closed and no diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.





