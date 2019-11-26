Fatal crash - Mataroa Road, Taihape
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on Mataroa
Road in Taihape earlier.
Emergency services were alerted
to the two-vehicle crash at around 3.33pm.
Three other
people have sustained moderate injuries.
The road remains
closed and no diversions are in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area, if possible.
The Serious Crash
Unit is attending and the circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
