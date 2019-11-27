Coronet Peak’s Happiness Trees on sale to raise funds

Coronet Peak is once again selling wilding pines as Christmas trees to raise money for Happiness House over the holiday period.

For $20, locals can order a ‘Happiness Tree’ online and get it delivered to their door before Christmas. This year the trees will be available in two sizes – medium (between 90cm – 149cm) and large (between 150cm – 200cm+). The delivery dates are Sunday 8th or Sunday 15th December.

Coronet Peak Assistant Ski Area Manager Mark Sommerville has been leading the project over the past couple of years and is thrilled to be able to support Happiness House again over the festive season.

“Happiness House does incredible work in the Wakatipu region assisting locals with a range of support as well as running campaigns like the Christmas Project which gives gifts and food to those in need during the holidays.

“This will be the third year we have sold Happiness Trees for Christmas and are aiming to sell over 300 this time round. It’s not only a great way to raise money for a good cause but also has a positive impact on our mountain environment by eliminating hundreds of wilding pines. It’s been so successful we are having to visit neighbouring properties to find trees as we’ve removed most of them from Coronet Peak!”

Happiness House Coordinator Bec Conway is grateful for the support businesses like NZSki provide, especially over Christmas time.

“We are thrilled Coronet Peak is running their Christmas tree fundraiser again. It makes such a difference to those in the community who struggle at this time of year. Support like this means we can give those individuals and families a Christmas box to help them celebrate the season.”

To find out more or to purchase a Happiness Tree visit https://shop.coronetpeak.co.nz/happiness-tree-christmas-tree





© Scoop Media

