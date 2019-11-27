Major Power Cut

“Residents are urged to conserve water and avoid flushing toilets (except where necessary) because we don’t know for sure how long the power will be out and Whangarei District Council’s water supply and sewer systems require power.

Please also take care on the roads as traffic lights are out.

“The less stress we put on these systems during the outage, the sooner we will be able to recover when power comes back up” said WDC General Manager Infrastructure,Simon Weston.

“We are liaising with power companies and will publicise any information as it comes to hand. Many thanks for your assistance.”





© Scoop Media

