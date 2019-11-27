Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New traffic monitoring system being installed

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (27 November 2019) – The Dunedin City Council is installing a system for monitoring travel times to help with transport planning and understanding traffic flow on Dunedin roads.

The system will also provide origin and destination data to help identify where people are travelling to and from and which routes they use.

The DCC Transport Engineering and Road Safety Team Leader Hjarne Poulsen says, “Some big projects are coming up in Dunedin which are likely to change traffic patterns, such as the George Street and tertiary upgrades and new hospital. This system will give us better ‘before’ data to analyse the impact of these projects so we can adjust our roading if needed.”

The DCC’s previous system was to drive set routes at different times to record the travel time. The new system works by detecting Bluetooth in car devices and tracking them from one location to another. The detections are anonymous and there is no way to identify people or vehicles.

The system utilises a network of 44 solar-powered sensors installed on roadside poles. The sensors will be installed around Dunedin over the next month and the system will be live by Christmas.

The system was developed in Adelaide and is also used in several cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The total cost of the system is $150,000, spread over three years.

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

