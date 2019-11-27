Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Multi-Sensory Centre to Open in Kāpiti

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Kapiti Neuro Centre


Wednesday 27 November 2019 - A first of its kind multisensory centre is opening on the Kāpiti Coast next year, servicing what is being described as a high demand service for the whole of Wellington.

Kāpiti Neuro Centre will host an open day for the public on the 18th of January, and be taking bookings from the 20th of January, providing therapeutic alternatives to improve emotional, physical and mental well-being.

Providing therapies across art, multi-sensory, motor-development, and movement, as well as providing play centred learning, colour meditation, art and multi-sensory courses; Kapiti Neuro Therapy will service children, teenagers and adults with anxiety, depression, epilepsy, asperger’s, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, sensory disorder, separation anxiety, developmental delays, as well as helping patients recover from brain injuries, strokes, shock, trauma, stress, burnouts and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Founder and Owner Corinne Allan, who opened Kāpiti Art Therapy in 2017, has been working with local colleges, schools and individuals as an art therapist on the Kāpiti Coast and says most of her clients come from referrals or from other health providers as parents battle with long waiting lists to receive medical treatment.

“In the current system parents are facing a long waiting lists, and can often not access any therapy for their children, teenagers or themselves, even if they are willing to pay privately. I was inspired by the Multi Sensory Room in Christchurch, funded by the council, it has had a huge positive impact of helping young children deal with grief, separation anxiety and overcoming childhood trauma. In Australia and Europe Art Therapy is very well established and accepted and most schools have an art therapist to help children with emotional stress. I would like to see similar recognition and accessibility to these treatments in NZ,” says Corinne Allan.

With wait times reported up to 161 days and currently only 3% of special needs children receiving financial support, in November 2018 Early Childhood Intervention Service at Wellington Hospital had 2680 children on the waiting list, the longest waiting list in the country.

Corinne and her team are advocates for Neuro Therapy as an effective non-medical therapy option to ensure a positive future after patient diagnosis. In addition to Art Therapy studies, over the last five years, Corinne has studied Neurographics, Neuro-feedback and Neuro Linguistic Programming and is a ANZACATA (Australian, New Zealand and Asian Creative Arts Therapies Association) approved Art Therapist.

“I am passionate about changing attitudes and improving the support available for neurodiversity. I want to help people overcome their traumas and their challenges in order to be the best version of themselves. Each therapy session is individually tailored to the individual needs of our clients, parents can choose combination packages between art therapy and Mulit-Sensory room therapy forms.”

“As individuals we have a huge potential to make new neuro pathways and positively improve our neuroplasticity. Every time we repeat a thought or emotion, we reinforce our neural pathways, and with each new thought, we start to create a new way of being. These small changes, frequently enough repeated, lead to changes in how our brains work,” says Corinne Allan.

Art Therapy is now funded through ACC in New Zealand. Kāpiti Neuro Therapy will hold an open day on Saturday 18 January 2020 from 11am at 8 Ruru Street in Waikanae, Kapiti, Wellington, 5036

Website: www.neurotherapy.nz

Watch the video here.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Neuro Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 