Martinborough township urged to conserve water

Last night the bore supplying Martinborough township with drinking water failed for a brief time due to increased turbidity, or cloudiness, of the aquifer source. Wellington Water believes the turbidity arose due to a sudden spike in demand.

This means that the township is using too much water to a point where the supply of clean water is at risk. It is recommended that households store at least 10 litres of water at home for drinking.

“Watering restrictions are scheduled to take effect from Saturday 30 November, and it is possible people are responding to that by soaking their gardens and lawns ahead of that,” said Ian McSherry, Chief Advisor Service Delivery.

“If people continue to use excessive amounts, two things will happen; we’ll need to increase restrictions to a total outdoor water use ban, and the drinking water will become discoloured as we’re forced to supply water from bores that have a higher manganese content”, says McSherry.

For more information please go to: www.wellingtonwater.co.nz/SWDC

© Scoop Media

