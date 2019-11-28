Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major milestone for Whanau Waipareira

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 10:47 am
Tamaki Regeneration contract a major milestone for Whanau Waipareira

In 2013, when Te Whanau o Waipareira launched its 25 Year Strategy, we had aspirations to be a local, regional, national and international leader in lifting the performance of vulnerable communities, and dropping negative outcomes as a consequence.

In 2019, we have arrived -well ahead of our expectations in achieving that very worthy and aspirational outcome.

Internationally our products and programmes are running in communities as diverse as the largest Afro-American social service provider in Atlanta, Georgia – Families First, through to the deployment amongst Native Americans in the United States with the Red Lake Band sponsored under the Bureau of Indian Affairs running our projects and products internationally.

Further internationally, we are the first of the Social Value International (SVI) countries to be accredited to drive a Whanau Ora project, where providers of a Whanau Ora products are accredited to a high standard.

Nationally, the National Urban Maori Authority (NUMA) has utilised the total back office of Whanau Waipareira to win and drive out the Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency for the entire North Island. This includes 89% of all Maori in the country and of that 25% of Maori in the North Island that reside in Auckland.

We are now the largest acknowledged provisioner of social services and back office support services to an indigenous population in New Zealand. We are the largest in West Auckland region as well utilising the Whanau Ora umbrella.

In regard to a regional presence with our Iwi and Urban Maori collective called Te Pae Herenga, we have now achieved a consortium of Maori who represent all main Maori interest groups in the Tamaki region.

The launch at Ruapotaka Marae (Wednesday 27 November 2019), where East meets West for the very first time in a Whole of Family programme, is another major outcome for Waipareira in terms of our strategic plans.

We have always had major aspirations to reach across the city, but faced major road blocks by the divide and rule contracts that ensured division and competition. We consider that is now over with the contribution of Tamaki Regeneration Company’s (TRC) letting of a contract to Whanau Waipareira to strengthen the East as we have in the West.

John Tamihere

Chief Executive, Te Whanau o Waipareira

