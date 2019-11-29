Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Gisborne Friday 29 Nov



The MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Gisborne today. Please note that these types of events can be localised and unpredictable.

See the full details below.

Situation

Thunderstorms are expected to develop about many parts of the North Island today. These thunderstorms are likely to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour and hail 10 to 20 mm in diameter. Additionally over the central North Island, from eastern parts of Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui, across the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua Taupo and Taihape to Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, there is a moderate risk some of these thunderstorms could become SEVERE producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready Get Thru website.

This watch will be updated by: 09:00pm Friday 29 Nov 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Issued by MetService at 08:49 am Friday 29th November 2019

Valid: 09:00 pm Friday 29th Nov 2019

