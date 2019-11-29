Wellington Airport concourse decked for Cystic Fibrosis

Passengers travelling through Wellington Airport are being treated to the sight of over 30 unique Christmas trees twinkling across the concourse – all in the name of charity.

From traditionally decorated, to modern and quirky, the trees decorated by local organisations will be lighting up the space from now until 6 January 2020.

Participants sponsoring trees include the All Blacks, Singapore Airlines, NZ Post, Whittakers and many others.

Donations made during the festival go towards support services for children and adults with cystic fibrosis – an incurable, life-threatening genetic condition that affects around 530 Kiwis.

27-year-old Victoria University student Hanna Meates is incredibly thankful to Wellington Airport, businesses, organisations and the New Zealand public for its ongoing support.

“Cystic fibrosis affects every part of my life and makes day to day things much harder than it is for a normal person. I get run down and sick easily and am at constant risk of chest infections, sometimes even just brushing my teeth and eating can leave me breathless.

“I have regular two-week hospital stays to have IV antibiotics though my port-a-cath which is an implant in my chest that acts as a permanent IV line” said Hanna.

“The raising of money for CF is so important as there is no cure for this condition, and we need all the funding we can so we can continue to do the research it takes to help the CF community to live full, normal and most importantly healthy, long lives”.

Last year the festival raised over $40,000, helping to provide affected families with personalised support from a local CF social worker, the provision of medical equipment, contributions towards research, and advocacy for better access to treatments and care.

The trees are judged by a resident artist, with the winning tree announced at the gala opening.

“Hosting the Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree Festival is an annual highlight for Wellington Airport” said Jo Maxwell, Manager Brand and Innovation at Wellington Airport.

“We love the heart and community spirit it brings to the terminal during the festive season, whilst helping to boost awareness and raise much-needed funds for Kiwis living with the condition”.

The Christmas Tree Festival has now been running for 11 years and has made a significant impact on the care and support people with cystic fibrosis and their families receive.

Travellers can donate to Cystic Fibrosis NZ directly through the collection points located at the airport during the festival or through the website at any time by heading to www.cfnz.org.nz.





© Scoop Media

