Fatal crash, Raglan

"Fatal crash, Raglan"

One person has died in Waikato overnight following a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle went down a bank on State Highway 23 at Raglan about 1.50am.

The driver died at the scene.

Two others were taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

