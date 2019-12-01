Fatal crash, Raglan
Sunday, 1 December 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Raglan"
One person has died in Waikato
overnight following a single-vehicle crash.
The vehicle
went down a bank on State Highway 23 at Raglan about
1.50am.
The driver died at the scene.
Two others were
taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.
Police
are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the
crash.
ENDS
