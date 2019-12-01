Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wanaka Helicopters takes supreme award

Sunday, 1 December 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Ignite Wanaka

Wanaka Helicopters takes supreme award at 2019 Ignite Wanaka Business Awards
Longstanding local business Wanaka Helicopters was crowned Supreme Winner at the Ignite Wanaka Business Awards on Friday night (November 29).
The nationally recognised helicopter training and scenic flights company, which also won the Outstanding in Tourism category, was awarded the top accolade because of its dual income streams, commitment to quality, overwhelmingly positive third-party feedback and a strong company culture.

The biennial business awards – sponsored by Milford Asset Management – saw a diverse range of local businesses celebrated for their achievements locally, nationally and beyond.

Wayne Hudson, convenor of the independent judging panel, says finalists and winners all demonstrated professionalism with sensible plans for strategic growth.

“There were some exciting businesses, novel businesses and business with a novel approach towards sustainability and innovation. And they have all been good examples of how a company in a small town can grow and compete successfully at a national level,” he says.


“It is heartening to see that the Wanaka business community continues to thrive across all industries.”

More than 250 people attended the glitzy gala awards dinner, which took place at Warbirds & Wheels.

Winners of the awards categories are:

Outstanding in Tourism (supported by Lake Wanaka Tourism): Wanaka Helicopters

Outstanding in Trades & Infrastructure (supported by Findex): Roofing Hub

Outstanding in Professional Services (supported by Westpac): OCULA

Outstanding in Retail & Hospitality (supported by Cardrona): Pembroke Patisserie

Outstanding Start-up (supported by Air New Zealand): Hook

Outstanding in Innovation (supported by Aspiring Law): The Wanaka App

Outstanding in Sustainability (supported by Queenstown and Wanaka Airports): Cardrona

Outstanding Individual (supported by Ray White): Monique Kelly, ONE New Zealand and Revology

Supreme Winner: Wanaka Helicopters

The Ignite Wanaka Business Awards are also sponsored by: Raspberry Creek, Yello!, Maude Wines, B.Effect, Rippon, Entertainment Solutions, Fantail Events, The Film Crew, The Messenger, Scope Media, Radio Wanaka and Wanaka App.

ENDS

