Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clean hull the way to go

Monday, 2 December 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

2 December 2019


Heading into summer, the Regional Council is asking boaties to keep their hull clean to keep pests out of Hawke’s Bay waters.

With summer comes more boats coming through and more people enjoying our marine environment says Regional Council Senior Biosecurity Advisor Animal and Plant Pests Alice McNatty.

“It’s great to see people out on the water enjoying themselves, and we want to keep it that way. Some of the worst pests we don’t won’t here are the Mediterranean fanworm and Clubbed tunicate because they form dense colonies, which can make it hard for marine biodiversity to survive,” says Alice. “They’re often spread on boat hulls, which is why we’re asking people to make sure they’ve got clean hulls.”

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Pest Management Plan has a new ‘clean hull’ rule. This rule states that an operator of a vessel entering Hawke’s Bay regional waters must ensure the hull is sufficiently cleaned and anti-fouled so that there is no more than a slime layer and/or goose barnacles.

“We’ve had a really positive response from the marine sector in trying to prevent marine pests from arriving in Hawke’s Bay and sticking to the ‘clean hull’ rule. For vessels coming into Hawke’s Bay from other regions, because they pose the biggest risk, we do random hull checks throughout the year,” says Alice.

“Everyone plays their part in marine biosecurity and keeping our waters safe. Preventing pests coming in here is way easier than trying to get rid of them.”

If anyone thinks they have seen one of these creatures on a boat or structure, they can contact Alice McNatty at the Regional Council on 0800 108 838 with details and photos. Find out more about marine pests and what we are doing to keep them out of our waters.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police Shut Down Website: "Massive Data Breach" Report On Gun Byback

COLFO has learned within the past hour of a massive data breach on the Police database for firearm hand-in and compensation.

Information on 70,000 firearm hand-in notifications, the firearms and owner bank account numbers, were accessible to web page users. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 