Crystal's death must mean something

Crystal Selwyn was the victim of family violence and White Ribbon acknowledges the terrible hurt and pain that Crystal's family and friends must now cope with.

Crystal died on 23rd November, just days before 25 November, White Ribbon Day, the international day when we focus on the elimination of men's violence towards women.

"At the request of the family we have provided white ribbons for the funeral held today," said Rob McCann, White Ribbon Manager. "We have also posted the Give A Little page 'Koha for Crystal Selwyn' https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/koha-for-crystal-selwyn?fbclid=IwAR3ImROuZyak4ws7nWUJSgk1J8WVmW588AXUD_UAuOVZsXlOZQMrNDrMiMc on our Facebook page."

"Family Violence affects more than just the one person. The whole family will feel the effects of this tragedy for a lifetime and eight children will grow up without a mother," said Mr McCann.

"These deaths must stop, and they can if we challenge the attitudes that support violence."

"Too many New Zealanders think that violence towards women is the result of someone losing their temper. It is not. Violence is a tool used in relationships to control the other person, and too often it is learned behaviour. If we tell our young men not to cry or to toughen up, we are creating young men that do not know how to express their emotions or have Respectful Relationships."

"If we want to honour the memory of the 17 women killed this year then we need to break the cycle of violence. We need to teach our young men skills that equip them to have Respectful Relationships, and we need to talk about Respectful Sexual Relationships, and not leave pornography to be our children's primary educator. We need to stand up and intervene when we witness or hear behaviour that is harmful or derogatory to women, and we need to stop victim blaming," said Mr McCann.

White Ribbon offers free tools on its website to help people undertake all these actions.





