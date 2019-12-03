Disabled Persons Assembly Congratulate Hutt City Council

Disabled Persons Assembly Congratulate Hutt City Council on Beach Access Mat Launch

The installation of a beach access mat at Days Bay means everyone – including disabled people - will be able to enjoy the beach this summer, the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) says.

“We congratulate Hutt City Council on installing the beach access mat,” DPA Chief Executive Prudence Walker says. “It’s great news for disabled people, their friends and families.”

“For many disabled people having a picnic on the beach with their family or friends hasn’t been on the summer holiday to-do list in the past because the beaches in our region are inaccessible.

“With the beach access mat, this summer Days Bay beach will be accessible to everyone.

“It’s important that disabled people are able to access recreational areas, that they are able to participate with their communities.

“What is more, being in nature contributes to our wellbeing and it’s important for disabled people to experience that.”

Hutt City is now one of only two cities in New Zealand to have installed a beach access mat.

“The news of the launch has created a bit of a buzz among the disabled community. People around the country are calling for similar initiatives for beaches in their own areas,” Prudence says.

“We hope other councils will follow the Hutt’s example.”

-Ends-

© Scoop Media

