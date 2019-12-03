Ellie’s Canine Rescue & Rehome

Local charity “Ellie’s Canine Rescue & Rehome” established in Upper Hutt in August has already rehomed over 47 dogs and pups all over New Zealand. Started by Nicole Doriguzzi and Vicky Hayward, they dedicate every spare second they have to rescuing dogs from death row at pounds and private surrenders. All the dogs they rehome come desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, flead, wormed and council regisitered (there is a $300 adoption fee to partly cover these costs). Vicky and Nicole make sure the dog or puppy is the right fit for your family and temperament test all dogs thoroughly.



Recently 6 one week old fox terriers and their mother were surrendered to a central North Island Pound, they were bound for the lethal injection so the next day Vicky was on the road to rescue them plus another 3 dogs. Those puppies went to an amazing foster with the mother dog until they were weaned then they started meeting their prospective owners, at 8 weeks old they were all rehomed and at 3-4 months were desexed. They are all now being spoilt rotten all over Wellington and the mother is desexed and living the high life down in Banks Peninsula.

To be able to continue to save this number of dogs and puppies they are in desperate needs of more fosters. Most dogs they get do not have a history so they do not know if they are good with cats or can scale fences until they get them into foster. They also need crates, blankets, towels, quality dog food, vet flea treatment and worm tablets and donations. They would love to chat with any one interested in finding out more, you can contact them by emailing elliesk9rescue@gmail.com. With Christmas fast approaching they are being overwhelmed with surrender requests and requests for food and desexing.

They have over 10 dogs for adoption currently and are also in desperate need for fosterers to help look after the influxes of dogs which seem to be coming in pre Christmas. They also need bedding, food, toys, bones etc. Instead of giving a typical gift for Christmas, why not consider donating to Ellie's Canine Rescue & Rehome and within 24 hours they can make a printable donation certificate for you, or can even post it!



As well as rescuing and rehoming dogs 'Ellie's Canine Rescue & Rehome' also desex community dogs in situations where owners are in dire financial need and all they ask for is a koha. Please contact them by emailing elliesk9rescue@gmail.com or via their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/elliescaninerescueandrehome/ For more information visit their website https://www.elliesk9rescue.com/.





