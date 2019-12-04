Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protestors to OMV: It’s not over

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 9:25 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Protestors to OMV: It’s not over


Wednesday, 4 December: Protestors from around the country have wrapped up a three day, 60 hour occupation of the OMV headquarters in New Plymouth the way they started - dancing.

Choreographed by School Strike 4 Climate activists, at 6pm on Wednesday the group of around 100 got up on mass and danced off the site to songs including the Macarena.

Led by Greenpeace, the three day occupation brought together people young and old from across the country, with groups including Climate Justice Taranaki, Extinction Rebellion, 350 Aotearoa, Oil Free Wellington, and many more, joining forces to disrupt Austrian oil company OMV’s operations.

At least 300 of the oil giant’s staff were forced to stay away from the office during the protest.

It followed a three day occupation of OMV’s support vessel, the Skandi Atlantic, last week in the Port of Timaru. There, around 30 people occupied what they dubbed OMV’s ‘henchboat’, preventing it from leaving port to join the oil giant’s monster drill rig sitting off the coast of New Plymouth.

OMV is preparing to drill a series of wells around 50 nautical miles off the Taranaki coastline, and a high risk deep sea well in the Great South Basin.

Climate groups up and down the country have also held protests targeting OMV over the past week in regions including Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner, Amanda Larsson, says OMV must give up its permits and leave New Zealand.

"Over the past year, tens of thousands of people have signed petitions, held local events, occupied ships and offices, and even scaled a 24-storey building to tell OMV that their climate destroying agenda is not welcome here," she says.

"News of New Zealand’s resistance has spread to Austria, the home country of OMV, where protesters have targeted their offices and international media have covered their contentious drill programme here.

"This three day occupation in Taranaki may have come to a close, but it’s certainly not over. People around Aotearoa will continue to be all over OMV at every turn, right up until they give up their permits and leave. We’re over companies like OMV continuing to search for new oil in a climate emergency."

OMV is one of just 100 companies that have caused over 70 percent of the world’s climate emissions.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 