Federal Crimson anchored offshore to avoid protests

Sunday, 8 December 2019, 11:08 am
Federal Crimson anchored offshore in an attempt to avoid protests

Media Release: Federal Crimson anchored offshore in attempt to avoid protestors
From: Ravensdown Take Em Down - Otautahi
When: Arrived 7th December 2019, 1100
Where: Offshore - Sumner, Christchurch

Ravensdown's shipment of 'blood phosphate' is currently anchored offshore from Christchurch, in an attempt to avoid protestors in Lyttelton, Christchurch. Sources from Lyttelton Port Company report that the ship will remain anchored for over 36 hours, and will not berth until 2300 on the 8th of December.

Local human rights activists are planning a 'peace flotilla' for the ships arrival, to protest the importing of phosphate from the occupied territory of Western Sahara. Local organiser Josie Butler states "Ravensdown are directly funding war crimes by importing the phosphate from the Moroccan occupiers of Western Sahara".

The Rail and Maritime Union will be boarding the ship on her arrival, to deliver a letter of protest directly to the Captain of the controversial ship. "Last month the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) passed a resolution condemning Morocco’s illegal occupation of Western Sahara and calling upon the New Zealand government to halt importation of phosphates from the area. As an affiliate to the CTU the RMTU will register our protest by meeting the captain of the vessel and handing him a letter including the CTU resolution".

The NZ police have filed a report to Customs NZ who are currently investigating the Federal Crimson, due to the ship turning off GPS systems whilst in NZ domestic waters. This directly violates the Martitime Transport Act. "This is obviously an attempt to hide the ships location" states Josie Butler. Ships travelling to New Zealand with the phosphate have to take an elaborate route, avoiding most African countries - which consider the product stolen - and also avoiding the Panama Canal, where a ship was detained in 2017 before being allowed to continue.

This comes just days after the NZ Police issued a tresspass notice to Dunedin human rights activist Sam Murphy, who is organising a peace flotilla for the ships arrival in Dunedin.

