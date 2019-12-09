Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Welcome boost for tennis and netball in Central Hawke's Bay

Monday, 9 December 2019, 9:53 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust


NZCT has recently given a $10,000 grant to the Takapau Tennis Club towards resurfacing two courts which will benefit both tennis and netball in the town and surrounding area.

The grass on the two courts is inferior to the club’s other six grass courts because it is not irrigated. The soil was specifically developed for growing specialised bowling green grass and is not suitable for tennis court grass.

With the support of NZCT, as well as funding from Infinity Foundation and Centralines, the club will put a concrete surface on these two courts allowing tennis to be played all year round. Lines and goals for netball will give the courts a dual use.

“We were delighted to hear that NZCT would be supporting this project,” says Club Treasurer Suzy Cooper. “The resurfaced courts will be available to the local schools at no cost. They will provide a surface much more suited for coaching than at present because it will have true bounce and not be as impacted by wet weather as the grass courts are.”

People from all around Central Hawke's Bay use the club’s facilities. The club has members from Waipawa, Waipukurau, Takapau, Onga Onga, Norsewood and surrounding rural areas. Currently there are 63 primary members who have weekly coaching provided by volunteer coaches. There is a keen group of 15 secondary members and 55 adult members. However, a significant number of people from the local community also use the courts at any time free of charge.

“Our courts are open to the general public at no cost,” says Suzy. “As a registered charity, the club is committed to providing facilities to the public, and as there are many families in our community who are disadvantaged we feel it is important, particularly for young people, to have access to activities that promote health and fitness.”

“Our local netball club has struggled so we are pleased to be able to provide a surface that can be used for netball that is also available to our local schools; Takapau, Sherwood and Te Kura.”

Along with day-to-day use by club members, schools and the general public, Takapau Tennis Club hosts large regional tournaments.

“We host one of the most successful doubles tournaments in Hawke's Bay and have in excess of 240 individual entries at this tournament. The success of this tournament is largely due to our club culture which is strongly family oriented and focuses on country hospitality,” says Suzy.

“NZCT have been very helpful. We are very grateful for their support for this project which will be a very important asset for our local community.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain.

The heavy rain battered much of the West Coast causing major slips on a 350 kilometre stretch of State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Haast, and most of the 970 tourists tourists trapped in Franz Josef might have to remain there until Friday.

Major roads are closed on both sides of the South Island. Timaru District remains in a state of emergency with road access north to Christchurch blocked with the two bridges crossing the Rangitata River closed. Hundred of tourists were left scrambling to find accommodation in the region. More>>

 

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 