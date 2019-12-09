Welcome boost for tennis and netball in Central Hawke's Bay



NZCT has recently given a $10,000 grant to the Takapau Tennis Club towards resurfacing two courts which will benefit both tennis and netball in the town and surrounding area.

The grass on the two courts is inferior to the club’s other six grass courts because it is not irrigated. The soil was specifically developed for growing specialised bowling green grass and is not suitable for tennis court grass.

With the support of NZCT, as well as funding from Infinity Foundation and Centralines, the club will put a concrete surface on these two courts allowing tennis to be played all year round. Lines and goals for netball will give the courts a dual use.

“We were delighted to hear that NZCT would be supporting this project,” says Club Treasurer Suzy Cooper. “The resurfaced courts will be available to the local schools at no cost. They will provide a surface much more suited for coaching than at present because it will have true bounce and not be as impacted by wet weather as the grass courts are.”

People from all around Central Hawke's Bay use the club’s facilities. The club has members from Waipawa, Waipukurau, Takapau, Onga Onga, Norsewood and surrounding rural areas. Currently there are 63 primary members who have weekly coaching provided by volunteer coaches. There is a keen group of 15 secondary members and 55 adult members. However, a significant number of people from the local community also use the courts at any time free of charge.

“Our courts are open to the general public at no cost,” says Suzy. “As a registered charity, the club is committed to providing facilities to the public, and as there are many families in our community who are disadvantaged we feel it is important, particularly for young people, to have access to activities that promote health and fitness.”

“Our local netball club has struggled so we are pleased to be able to provide a surface that can be used for netball that is also available to our local schools; Takapau, Sherwood and Te Kura.”

Along with day-to-day use by club members, schools and the general public, Takapau Tennis Club hosts large regional tournaments.

“We host one of the most successful doubles tournaments in Hawke's Bay and have in excess of 240 individual entries at this tournament. The success of this tournament is largely due to our club culture which is strongly family oriented and focuses on country hospitality,” says Suzy.

“NZCT have been very helpful. We are very grateful for their support for this project which will be a very important asset for our local community.”

