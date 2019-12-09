Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National warning - moderate volcanic eruption at White Island

Monday, 9 December 2019, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

15:30 09 December 2019

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a national warning for a moderate volcanic eruption.

A moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.


Volcanic hazards may impact areas on and near the volcano.

Ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano. People should stay out of designated restricted zones.

People living in or near the affected ashfall areas should:
1. Be aware of the potential for ashfall. Consider staying indoors. Volcanic ash could be a health hazard, especially if you suffer from breathing difficulties.
2. When indoors, close all windows and doors to limit the entry of volcanic ash.
3. If caught in volcanic ashfalls: Wear a dust mask or use a cloth handkerchief over your nose and mouth; protect your eyes by wearing goggles. Wear eyeglasses, NOT contact lenses as fine ash will get under the lens.
4. Listen to the radio and/or TV for further assessment and updates.
5. Effects of a volcanic eruption can be experienced many kilometres from a volcano.

Detailed safety advice will come from GNS Science. People should act on it promptly.

The National Warning will remain in effect until a cancellation message is issued by the National Emergency Management Agency.

This warning has been issued to all relevant local Civil Defence authorities, emergency services, other agencies and media.

Information for emergency managers
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is assessing the information with the assistance of GeoNet/GNS scientific advisors.

NCMC status
The National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) is activated.


Further updates
Further updates will be issued as information becomes available and will be communicated by NEMA via the National Warning System.

Useful websites
http://www.civildefence.govt.nz
http://www.getthru.govt.nz

Issued by:
Message authorised by the National Controller.

Issued by:
The National Emergency Management Agency was established on 1 December 2019, replacing the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management.


