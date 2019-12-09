Statement on White Island eruption
Monday, 9 December 2019, 5:51 pm
Press Release: NZ Cruise Association
The New Zealand Cruise Association is very concerned about
some visitors to White Island at the time of the eruption
who are passengers from the Ovation of the Seas which is
visiting Tauranga.
“Our primary concern right now is
with the wellbeing of the passengers and all those involved.
We would like to extend our heartfelt concern to the
passengers and their families,” NZCA Chief Executive
Officer Kevin O’Sullivan says.
“Our hope is that
everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed, but at this
time we have no further information.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ Live Blog: Eruption At Whakaari / White Island
An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.More>>
Police Update
While it was initially believed there were approximately 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, we now believe there were fewer than 50.
Some of those people have been transported to shore, however a number believed to be on the island are currently unaccounted for. Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. More>>