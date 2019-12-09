Statement on White Island eruption

The New Zealand Cruise Association is very concerned about some visitors to White Island at the time of the eruption who are passengers from the Ovation of the Seas which is visiting Tauranga.

“Our primary concern right now is with the wellbeing of the passengers and all those involved. We would like to extend our heartfelt concern to the passengers and their families,” NZCA Chief Executive Officer Kevin O’Sullivan says.

“Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed, but at this time we have no further information.”





