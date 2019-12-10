Red Cross activates Family Links website following Eruption

At the request of New Zealand Police following the Whakaari / White Island eruption, New Zealand Red Cross has activated the Family Links website. The volcano erupted shortly after 2pm on Monday 9 December and a number of people remain unaccounted for.

People seeking to enquire about a loved one who they are unable to make contact with as a result of the eruption can do so by visiting www.redcross.org.nz.

The Family Links website allows for people in New Zealand or overseas to self-register themselves as safe and well, and/or register the details for the person they have lost contact with. This website does not host a list of missing persons. Information is submitted by members of the public.

Angela Sutherland, General Manager Disaster Risk Management, says: “We urge anyone worried about a friends and family following this eruption to first contact them as you normally would. Using your own channels can help to speed up the process and helps response agencies as well.

“If you cannot make contact, please register them through our Family Links website.”

People who have made contact with someone previously registered as missing on the Family Links website should update their information on the website.

New Zealand Red Cross will continue to work closely with New Zealand Police to respond to enquiries lodged through this website.



© Scoop Media

