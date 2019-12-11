Hail damage to Timaru vehicles to be covered for WOF



Timaru residents with hail damaged cars have one less thing to worry about as they head into Christmas - with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) confirming that most hail damaged vehicles will be able to be issued a Warrant of Fitness (WOF) while they await repair.

The NZTA provided clarification on Tuesday to VTNZ and other WOF inspectors that the majority of the hail damage to vehicles is not considered structural damage.

The Insurance Council Chief Executive Tim Grafton says this will help ease unnecessary pressure for those dealing with damaged cars.

"It was concerning to hear that WOF weren’t being issued as it was not the understanding of insurers and repairers that hail damage would be counted as structural damage. Unfortunately, this also delayed many claims settlements, with insurers having to wait for NZTA clarification.

"It is great that this has been cleared up for those with affected vehicles, especially those that may wait a longer timeframe for repairs."

ENDS

© Scoop Media

