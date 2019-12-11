Hail damage to Timaru vehicles to be covered for WOF
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council
Timaru residents with hail damaged cars have one less
thing to worry about as they head into Christmas - with the
New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) confirming that most
hail damaged vehicles will be able to be issued a Warrant of
Fitness (WOF) while they await repair.
The NZTA provided
clarification on Tuesday to VTNZ and other WOF inspectors
that the majority of the hail damage to vehicles is not
considered structural damage.
The Insurance Council Chief
Executive Tim Grafton says this will help ease unnecessary
pressure for those dealing with damaged cars.
"It was
concerning to hear that WOF weren’t being issued as it was
not the understanding of insurers and repairers that hail
damage would be counted as structural damage. Unfortunately,
this also delayed many claims settlements, with insurers
having to wait for NZTA clarification.
"It is great that
this has been cleared up for those with affected vehicles,
especially those that may wait a longer timeframe for
repairs."
