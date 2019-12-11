H2O Xtream temporarily closes leisure and lane pools, slides
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council
Upper Hutt City Council staff have taken the precautionary
measure of closing H2O Xtream aquatic centre’s main pools
and slides following the breakage of a glass vessel at
poolside. Glass vessels are not permitted inside the
facility.
The affected area and pool has been vacuumed,
but to ensure public safety, the decision has been made to
empty the pools. The slides at the facility run on the same
water system and will also be closed.
The spa, sauna,
steam room remain open but entry has been dropped to a $2
flat fee. Valley Vibes Café at the facility also remains
open.
The pools will remain closed for 4 days to allow for
the draining cleaning and refilling process, reopening on
Monday 16 December at 5.30 am.
The closure will affect
upcoming private bookings and interested parties have been
informed.
“Public safety is our primary concern,” says
Council’s Director of Community Services Mike Ryan. “We
regret and apologise for the inconvenience this will cause
to our customers, but this will allow us to ensure that all
glass fragments are removed and the pools are cleaned and
safe for public
use.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>