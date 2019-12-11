H2O Xtream temporarily closes leisure and lane pools, slides

Upper Hutt City Council staff have taken the precautionary measure of closing H2O Xtream aquatic centre’s main pools and slides following the breakage of a glass vessel at poolside. Glass vessels are not permitted inside the facility.

The affected area and pool has been vacuumed, but to ensure public safety, the decision has been made to empty the pools. The slides at the facility run on the same water system and will also be closed.

The spa, sauna, steam room remain open but entry has been dropped to a $2 flat fee. Valley Vibes Café at the facility also remains open.

The pools will remain closed for 4 days to allow for the draining cleaning and refilling process, reopening on Monday 16 December at 5.30 am.

The closure will affect upcoming private bookings and interested parties have been informed.

“Public safety is our primary concern,” says Council’s Director of Community Services Mike Ryan. “We regret and apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to our customers, but this will allow us to ensure that all glass fragments are removed and the pools are cleaned and safe for public use.”





