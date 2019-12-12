New artificial sports turf for Tahuna School
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust
NZCT has fully funded a new artificial sports turf for
Tahuna School in Waikato. The $23,000 grant will provide a
multisport area for the current roll of 95 students.
At
present the school’s concrete court only has line markings
for netball. The new artificial turf area will have
different line markings for a variety of other sports
including hockey, basketball, soccer, tennis and more. It
will also be used for fitness, brain breaks and PE
classes.
"It is very important to us to offer a variety of
sports for our children,” says Debra-Lee Foster, Office
Adminstrator at Tahuna School. “We want to provide as many
opportunities as possible so they can experience different
sports and find one that interest them.”
The new sports
turf will bring a number of benefits for the school;
promoting physical activity within pupils, creating an
aesthetically enhanced environment and providing a safe area
to play in that will reduce the risk of injury. It will also
allow sport and physical activity to continue over the
winter periods when grassed areas of the school are
unusable.
“The funding from NZCT is very important to
our school as we will be able to provide our students and
community with an all-weather playing surface that looks
appealing,” says Debra-Lee.
“Thank you to NZCT for
giving us this grant for our children. We are looking
forward to next year and completing this surface for our
increasing roll.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>