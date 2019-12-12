NZCT approves grant to Otumoetai Tennis Club
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust
An ambitious resurfacing project for a Tauranga tennis club
has received a significant boost from NZCT. The community
funder has approved a grant of $85,000 towards resurfacing
eight courts at the Otumoetai Tennis Club.
The club
needs to replace all eight of its TigerTurf courts as they
are showing signs of failure. Replacing these courts to a
safe standard will enable them to last another 15-20
years.
Two other community funders have joined NZCT
in funding the project. TECT have granted $47,000 with Pub
Charity recently approving funding of $38,000. The club is
committing over $19,000 of its own funds towards the
project.
"We are very happy with the support given
to us by NZCT," says President Warwick Brew. "This funding
will help the Otumoetai Tennis Club provide excellent
facilities for members and the wider community for years to
come."
Otumoetai has 400 members on its books, as
well as 200 casual regulars who play in its business house
competition throughout the year. The club is proactive in
engaging with junior players in the community.
"The
club has programmes with five local schools, each involving
150 players per school in class size groups, in a regular
year-round basis," says Warwick. “We attracted over 100
new junior members alone on our open day in September."
The courts are scheduled to be resurfaced in January and
February.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>