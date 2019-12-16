Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$120,000 funding to progress Wairarapa-wide trail idea

Monday, 16 December 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Wairarapa Trails Action Group

Monday 16 December, 2019
Media Statement – $120,000 funding to progress region-wide trail idea

More than $100,000 has been secured to progress a community-initiated project to develop a region-wide recreation trail linking the five main Wairarapa towns.

The Wairarapa Trails Action Group (WTAG), a collaboration across the three district councils, has been working with the community trust which initiated the idea to develop the trail.

WTAG recently agreed to take over management of the project and is delighted to have secured $120,000 to progress on to next steps, including stakeholder and community consultation around a plan for where a proposed trail may run. The funding will also enable WTAG to engage a trail planning consultant.

WTAG Chair and Carterton Mayor, Greg Lang, said Wairarapa has an opportunity to become a world-class destination for trail enthusiasts.

“A connected trail throughout the Wairarapa would increase outdoor recreation opportunities, improve public health and well-being, and attract more visitors to the region,” Mr Lang said.

“Effectively, it’s about more people being more active by providing safe, affordable, accessible, year-round recreational trails.”
Mr Lang said the collaborative approach across the three Councils would help develop a shared vision for trail development and management.

“It’s been a long progress for the project to get to where it is now. The collaboration between our three councils has been fantastic and we’re excited about the next steps,” Lang said.

“A region-wide recreation trail would bring benefits to the whole Wairarapa region, and it’s great to have support from Wellington region as well.”

The $120,000 funding includes $30,000 from the Masterton District Council, $18,000 from the South Wairarapa District Council, $12,000 from Carterton District Council and $60,000 from the Trust House Foundation.

Masterton Mayor, Lyn Patterson, said the Council was pleased to support the project.

“We have more than 500 people a day using some of our local recreation trails in Masterton. Developing a regional trail that will attract visitors offers a significant opportunity for the Wairarapa economy.

“I’m looking forward to the feedback gathered during the upcoming stakeholder and community consultation.”

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen also was excited about the initiative.

“We see huge benefit to the Wairarapa Trails to the already burgeoning tourism industry in the Wairarapa.

“With hundreds of bicycles hired every weekend, cycle races, and the attraction of cycling on Wairarapa roads in general, these trails fit well and offer a huge opportunity for the future.”


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wairarapa Trails Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 