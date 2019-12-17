Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bassett re-elected as chair of Wellington Water Committee

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 9:59 am
Press Release: Wellington Water

David Bassett was yesterday re-elected chair of the Wellington Water Committee, the shareholder representative body that oversees the water service management company owned by the Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, and Porirua city councils, South Wairarapa District Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Mr Bassett, a Hutt City councillor, was elected unopposed. He nominated Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy as his deputy.

He thanked committee members for the confidence shown in him to continue in his role as chair, a role he said he enjoys.”

“We have moved three waters issues quite some way over the past three years,” Mr Bassett said. He referred to the Government’s establishment of a water regulator and the Three Waters Reform Bill as major changes likely to affect the future service delivery landscape for drinking water, stormwater and wastewater.

He said it was important that Wellington Water was prepared to be “nimble” as this landscape evolved.
The Water Committee is comprised of an elected representative of each owner council, as well as representatives of mana whenua groups Te Rūnanga O Toa Rangatira and Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika.


