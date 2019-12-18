Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Novel approach to rock clearance on Northland state highway

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: NZTA

18 December 2019

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Northland team has taken an novel approach to road maintenance, using a milling machine to clear hazardous material off rock faces in the Brynderwyns Hills on State Highway 1.

Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, says the resilience of this stretch of road during bad weather is a year-round problem, but the road maintenance team has taken an innovative approach to tackling the risk of rock falls.

“The problem was how to clear away loose and unstable rock that could easily be dislodged off the rock face by weather events. The risk is that it falls on to passing vehicles or even causes a slip that blocks the road and stops traffic, which we have experienced on SH11 Lemons Hill.”


cid:image001.png@01D5B412.94FCE3B0 “Usual practice would be to sluice the loose material off with water or send an abseiler down the rock face to knock it down, but both methods have health and safety and environmental issues. To reduce these, our contractors suggested putting a milling machine on the end of a long-reach digger.”

“That required some adjustment to the hydraulics on the arm, but they tried it out in a quarry, and it worked pretty well.”

“So, we used it this month for the first time on two 20 metre sections of SH1 on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hills. While we monitor and carry out regular preventative work this innovative solution will help to minimise the safety risk from rock frittering and may reduce our maintenance.”

“Heavy duty milling machines are used in new road construction, but we think this is the first time a lightweight milling machine has been used in this way for maintenance. It was quick, safe and cost effective and we’ll likely use it again.”

The milling operation took place over two nights at two sites with stop/go traffic management in place to keep both the maintenance team and road users safe.

We thank drivers for their patience during this work.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 