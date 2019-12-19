Changes at Heretaunga women’s centre

After five years, Heretaunga Women’s Centre Manager Margot Wilson is stepping down from the role to put her feet up, spend more time with her family, and make cheese.

The women’s centre will feel the loss after all the incredible work and projects undertaken by Wilson including the women’s forums, suffragette days, the art exhibitions, Friday lunches and the amazing mosaics.

Wilson believes the centre is the best Women’s centre in the world. “It’s a place of true community and the finest example of what happens when you nurture and grow one another. We open doors to all women and what we have found is all kinds of all women then come giving and finding true community spirit”.

Wilson strongly believes there is a place for a women’s centre in communities – believing that women are the glue in society and with communities growing more insular and with people making less face to face connections a place to meet, share, teach, learn and help one another is of vital importance.

The centre is holding a shared lunch to say farewell to Margot on Friday 10th January at 12.30.





© Scoop Media

