Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas in Auckland city centre in full swing

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Pead PR


19 December 2019




Auckland city centre is the place to be this festive season, with the streets alive with twinkling lights and festive decorations, one-off events, an incredible selection of international and local retailers to shop at, and delicious food and drink spots to wind down at after a long day of pounding the streets. Here’s what’s coming up in the week before Christmas:

Late Night Christmas and your last minute Christmas shopping
Tonight, Thursday 19 December 2019

Tonight, Queen Street and High Street will come alive with over 90 performances from 30 performers including stilt walkers, Cook Island dancers, Bollywood dancers, choir performances and more for Heart of the City’s annual Late Night Christmas event. What’s more, over 150 retailers will keep their doors open until at least 8pm for shoppers getting in a spot of last minute Christmas shopping, with select retailers offering special offers and surprise and delights for customers. More information attached.

For those looking for last minute gifts and stocking fillers over the last weekend before Christmas, take advantage of the wealth of international and local retailers on your doorstep by heading into the city centre. With a wealth of stores starting to ramp up their end of year sales you’ll find a wide selection and plenty of offers to take advantage of.


A Sol3 Mio Christmas
Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 December

Celebrated opera trio Sol3 Mio are spreading the Christmas cheer with Kiwis for two special festive concerts at the Civic – their first Christmas show in two years. Saturday’s show is sold out, but there are limited tickets available for Sunday’s show – get in quick!

Christmas at Silo Park
Friday 20 – Monday 23 December

Four days of entertainment in Silo Park will kick off from tomorrow, Friday 20 December, featuring live entertainment, mouth-watering food from a selection of food trucks, and a screening of the annual People’s Choice Christmas film.

Smith & Caughey’s Enchanted Forest
Until Tuesday 24 December

One of the city centre’s most magical experiences is back for 2019 at iconic Queen Street department store Smith & Caughey’s. Kids and adults alike will be enchanted by the magical forest and The Night Before Christmas window display. Plus, kids can meet Santa and his elves!


Festive food and drink
December and January

Phew! After all that festive activity you’ll want to wind down with a bite to eat and a refreshing drink. Luckily the city centre has an incredible selection of world-class venues to satisfy any hunger craving – pop down to the Viaduct for a waterfront meal, explore hidden gems on Lorne Street, or enjoy a meal at one of the many restaurants on Federal Street.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pead PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 