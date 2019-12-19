Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New light towers for Rugby World Cup

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council


Whangarei’s, Semenoff Stadium will be getting new, state-of-the-art lighting towers in time for the 2021 Rugby World Cup games, following the letting of a contract this week.

The $3.358 million contract will deliver new energy efficient lights that meet the international requirements for televising events at the stadium, while lowering the light spill for local residents.

The winning contractors, Musco and Highway Electrical, have a successful track record of major light installations in New Zealand and overseas.

Venues and Events Manager, Carina de Graaf said removing the existing lighting towers and installing new lighting towers will involve consulting with a wide range of key stake-holders including tenants of the building, the community, the Northland Rugby Union, hirers and many others. Work is expected to commence in November next year (2020) with a completion date of 28 May 2021.

“Replacing the lights has been included in Council’s Long Term Plan which went through public consultation before being adopted in 2018.

“We are pleased to have achieved such a good result for our ratepayers, one that puts us at the top-end of venues in the country, and attracts a broad range of events to our District,” said Mrs de Graaf.

“Our community is growing faster than had been anticipated in the past and the demand for international events is growing at the same rate.

“It is recognised that every major event that comes into the District brings with it social and economic benefits for the residents, boosts tourism, accommodation, entertainment and hospitality.”

ends

