Disappointing Results in Controlled Purchase Operations

Friday, 20 December 2019, 9:21 am
Northland District Health Board

Media Release

20 December, 2019

Disappointing Results in Latest Northland Controlled Purchase Operations

Two Controlled Purchase Operations conducted at licensed premises throughout Northland this week resulted in four sales being made to underage volunteers.

During the two operations, the underage volunteers aged 16 and 17 years attempted to purchase alcohol from off-licensed premises throughout the Kaipara and Bay of Islands areas.

Four sales were made to the underage volunteers over the two day operation. The operations resulted in two sales from the 19 outlets tested by the enforcement agencies in Kaipara and two sales were made from the 18 outlets tested in the greater Bay of Islands area.

Sergeant Tai PATRICK, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kaipara/Whangarei Police said, “It is concerning that our underage volunteers were so easily able to access alcohol from two licensed premises in the Kaipara region. These sales are particularly concerning given it is in the lead up to the festive season. The fallout from youth accessing alcohol is well documented and as a community we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to youth.”

Constable Rasau KALIVATI, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kerikeri Police said, “The result was disappointing. I cannot stress strongly enough, holders of a liquor license should ask for identification if they are in doubt of the age of a customer. If identification is produced, the seller must verify the correct age before making a sale. I do not expect that sales of alcohol should be occurring. As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to our youth thereby giving young people the opportunity to drink unsupervised and potentially harmfully.”

Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.

Operation statistics:

Off Licensed premises: 37 attempts from 37 premises resulted in Four sales.


-ENDS-


