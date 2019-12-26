Christmas Day Statistics

Summary

Breams Bay

There was a tragic crab fisherman fatality at Uretiti Beach today. Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Patrol and Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club responded very quickly but the male fisherman had already been swept away. Ruakaka Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) recovered the body.

Orewa Beach

Around 11am Orewa lifeguards closed the beach after confirming the sighting of a 2 metre shark. Orewa reopened their flags at 3pm.

Lifeguards had a busy day attending a major and 10 minor first aids caused by cuts from shells on the beach some quite deep and requiring stitches. Two men were also assisted to shore after being blown out to sea on a raft.

Mangawhai Heads

Lifeguards rescued a female who was swept out and assisted with two major first aids.

Browns Bay

Lifeguards were alerted to a person in distress clinging to a buoy in Browns Bay. The North Shore rescue jet ski was tasked but the incident was resolved before they arrived on scene. In the evening Police Maritime advised that a 2-3m shark was spotted in Browns Bay. Nearby patrols were alerts and Safeswim was updated with an exercise caution alert.

Whangarei Heads

In the morning lifeguards at were alerted to a patient experiencing chest pain at a nearby bach. They responded with a defibrillator and provided support to the St John crew before returning to set up their flags.



Pakiri Beach

Around 12pm Pakiri lifeguards briefly had to close their flags due to the presence of Orca Whales in the waves. They reopened at 12:30pm.

Long Bay

Lifeguards received a report of a missing person. A search was launched and the missing person was located.



Patrol Statistics (25/12/2019)



No. of people rescued 1 No. of people assisted 6 No. of major 1st aids 4 No. of minor 1st aids 17 No. of searches 3 No. of Preventative Actions 1,607 No. of Public Involved 6,038 Peak headcount 8,420 Total hours worked 686

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

