Eighteenth death following Whakaari/White Island incident
Monday, 13 January 2020, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations
Commander
Police can confirm a further person died in
an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries
suffered in the Whakaari/White Island eruption.
The death
of this person brings the official number of deceased to 18,
16 of whom died in New Zealand and two in
Australia.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations