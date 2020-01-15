Update - Police respond to serious crash Invercargill

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious two vehicle crash on the intersection of Dee Street and Avenal Street, Invercargill.

Diversions are still in place on Dee Street and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the crash.

