Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oil Free Otago grandmother trespassed by OMV

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: Oil Free Otago

Oil Free Otago spokesperson and grandmother Rosemary Penwarden was served a trespass notice by OMV late yesterday.

“I was getting ready for bed when a black car pulled up my drive and a woman handed me a notice from OMV. They warned me to stay away from 19 places. Most of them are in Taranaki and I live in Dunedin, so the whole thing seems a bit daft” Ms Penwarden said.

Ms Penwarden was among the 30 climate activists who boarded OMV’s henchboat the Skandi Atlantic in Timaru in November where she was charged with trespass.

“I don’t know if this notice is related to my time on the Skandi Atlantic or not, but now I’ve also been warned off boarding three more henchboats: the Skandi Emerald, the Skandi Hercules and the Pacific Runner, all down here in the Great South Basin. I’ve also been banned from the massive COSL Prospector drill rig now in place off Balclutha, as well as four drilling platforms, two tank farms, two production stations, a stores base and four office buildings.

“Goodness” Ms Penwarden added “I would have to be super-gran to board all of those. The Skandi Atlantic was fun but pretty tiring. If OMV are worried about a 51kg grandma disrupting their multi million dollar projects they really are in a bad way. Perhaps they should leave while they still can.”

Ms Penwarden has been opposing deep sea drilling since Shell and Anadarko showed interest in the offshore Otago region in 2011, about the time her first grandchild was born.

“Do OMV think a trespass notice will frighten me? If so, I’d like to remind them that we Kiwis have a strong tradition of standing up to the Big Boys. When the things we love are threatened we do not back down.”

OMV is one of 100 companies responsible for 71% of global emissions since 1988. They escaped the government’s ban on new deep sea drilling by taking over Shell’s old permit, and have permission to drill up to ten wells in the Great South Basin. Currently they are drilling the Tawhaki-1 well 146km south east of Balclutha at a cost of $83.3 million.

“OMV’s monster rig snuck through smoke from Australia’s bushfires to get to the drill site, one month earlier than planned while we were all on holiday. They are looking for more climate-destroying oil and gas while our friends and neighbours across the ditch burn.

“That’s immoral. We will continue to resist OMV every step of the way.” said Ms Penwarden.

Oil Free Otago and Extinction Rebellion Otepoti will hold a public talk about OMV in Dunedin on Thursday 23 January (venue to be confirmed) accompanied by their own drill rig. On Friday 24 January they will take their rig to Balclutha, Gore and Invercargill.

"People in the South should know what OMV are up to."

“We are also calling on all Kiwis to join us to help form a sea flotilla to bear witness to OMV’s destruction in the Great South Basin.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Oil Free Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources

Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>


 

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 