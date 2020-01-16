Drop in to help shape future of Highfield site

Timaru District Council is next week holding a drop in session where people can help shape the future of the Highfield Golf Course site.

Councillors voted last year to agree to a plan to reduce the size of the golf course, and is now consulting with residents about what it should do with the remainder of the land in the reserve.

A drop in meeting is going to be held on Friday 24 January between 4pm – 7pm at the Timaru Town & Country Club – Upstairs room (99 Douglas Street, Timaru).

Public are encouraged to drop in at any time to have chat and share their thoughts on what they might like to see that 16 hectares area used for in future.

Council Parks and Recreation Manager, Bill Steans and representatives from landscape architects Boffa Miskell Ltd will be on site to talk to people about their ideas, and get feedback on a variety of potential options for the site.

“This is the biggest park redevelopment project that we’ve undertaken in some time, and it would be great to get the community really engaged in the process,” said Bill.

“We’re asking people to come in with their ideas, or just to see and comment on the potential proposals that have been tabled.

“We’d love to see as many people through the doors as possible. Coming and having your say is a real opportunity to help shape this new recreational facility.”

The public consultation, which will include an online survey, will help shape the final report about the redevelopment, which will be presented at a future council meeting.





