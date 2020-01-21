Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Calling all stall holders, street performers and musicians

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 11:49 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Calling all stall holders, street performers and musicians for the Coro 200 Illume Festival


If you're a stallholder, food truck operator, street performer or musician and want the opportunity to promote yourself or your business at the Coro 200 Illume Festival - we want to hear from you.

Over Queen’s Birthday Weekend, from May 29-31 2020, the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the visit of the Royal Navy Ship ‘Coromandel,’ after which the town and our peninsula are named, will combine with the Illume Festival in Coromandel Town.

Organisers are still looking for stalls and food trucks to sell their products at the Power Co Night Markets on the main street of Coromandel Town during the festival. There is a small cost of approximately $40 per night. The main road will be closed from the Tiki Rd, Wharf Rd and Kapanga Rd roundabout up to the library, with a bypass in place around the back through Woollam's Avenue.

Street performers and musicians are also invited to perform at Samuel James Reserve over the weekend.

"This is a really good opportunity to market yourself, network and make business contacts," says Laurna White, our Council’s Communications Group Manager.

If you are interested in setting up a stall, selling food or performing at the Coro 200 Illume Festival contact Daniel Smith at illume.coromandel@gmail.com.

Coromandel-Colville Community Board Chairman Peter Pritchard says the previous Coromandel Illume Festival helped put Coromandel Town on the map as a event destination. “It also boosted tourism numbers for local businesses during our non peak holiday season," Mr Pritchard says.

On Friday 29 May there will be a DJ performing at the Barry Brickell Memorial Stage. The Disney Kids Zone will also be on Friday night for parents to take their children to enjoy a variety of fun Disney activities.

On Saturday 30 May there will be a themed ball at the Coromandel Citizens Hall, in conjunction with live music at the Samuel James Reserve featuring talented musician Gemma Louden as part of the entertainment for the weekend. Tickets for the ball are $30 per person and can be bought at the Coromandel Information Centre.

The dedication for the HMS Coromandel will be at 11am Saturday 30 May at the Whangarahi Reserve followed by a commemorative planting at the Albert Street Reserve.

The street parade follows on Sunday 31 May. We are encouraging locals and businesses to participate in this. You can decorate anything from floats, cars, trailers, push prams, or just yourself. There will also be the Richardsons Real Estate fire works display over the town and the live music will continue at Samuel James Reserve.

Organisers would like to acknowledge all the sponsors for making this event happen. A special thank you goes out to Richardson's Real Estate, Power Co, Pritchard's, Jan Autumn Celebrant Services, Coromandel Quarry and Contracting, Pepper Tree, Star and Garter, and the Coromandel Four Square.

There is still a number of roles available for volunteers and all help is appreciated with general preparation and setting up duties on the day.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Daniel Smith at illume.coromandel@gmail.com.


