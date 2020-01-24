Opera in the Park is back

Nelson’s Opera in the Park is again offering an unmissable chance for a night under the stars with some of the country’s top opera singers and contemporary musical talent.

Attracting internationally renowned talent like Tami Neilson and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to the city, Opera in the Park supports Council’s commitment to making our Smart Little City a vibrant place to live, work and play.

Originally a small community event, Opera in the Park now attracts visitors from all over the country and is a key part of our city’s summer activity schedule.

With a programme designed by Musical Director Pete Rainey, contemporary singer/songwriter Jason Kerrison joins baritone Joel Amosa, soprano Eliza Boom and tenor Jarod Holt among the evening’s acts.

Chair of the Sports and Recreation Committee, Councillor Tim Skinner said Opera in the Park just kept getting better and better.

“There’s a huge amount of talent in the line-up, we are thrilled to have international award-winning stars like Tami Neilson and Jason Kerrison here in our city and there’s something magical about the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

“Opera in the Park is something everyone should experience, whether they’re an opera fan or not – it really is a great night out.”

Pre-concert entertainment by Nelson City Brass, New Zealand’s newest A grade brass band, will be warming up the audience in a showcase of our local talent.

Bring a picnic, warm clothing and a torch, and settle in for an evening of world-class entertainment at Trafalgar Park.

With the show now only a few weeks away on 15 February, Mr Skinner encouraged people to get organised.

“Everyone should make a plan with a group of friends or family, get their tickets booked and head along early on show night to make sure they get a great spot.”

Designated areas will be set aside for those with chairs and food and beverages will also be available onsite. No glassware is permitted, except in bottle form.

For performance updates go to summerevents.nz or the Nelson City Presents Facebook page.

Opera in the Park, Trafalgar Park and Pavilion, 7.30pm-10pm, Saturday 15 February 2020. Adults $25, child aged 5 – 15 years $5, under 5s free (prices exclude TicketRocket service fee).

Tickets are available now through Theatre Royal Nelson, Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Richmond Mall, Nelson, Motueka and Blenheim i-SITE, online at ticketrocket.co.nz or by phoning 0800 224 224.

