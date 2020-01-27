UPDATE: SH29 open following crash - Serious crash, Karapiro
26 January 2020
State Highway 29, Karapiro, in now open following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the incident around 2pm.
Published on Werewolf
WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work
The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>
Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding
Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>
PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business
The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>
Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced
With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>
Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change
New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>
In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis
Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>