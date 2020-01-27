Kāpiti events offer something for everyone

The major events season continues in Kāpiti with something on offer for everyone.

Kāpiti Coast District Council is supporting a number of new and familiar large scale events this summer and encourages locals to get involved in what will be some serious fun.

Council Economic Development Manager Darryn Grant says that with four great events on next weekend there’s something for all the family.

The XTERRA Wellington Festival on Saturday 1 February is a completely unique, off road triathlon, duathlon and trail running experience.

“Whether you’re planning to participate in XTERRA or be a spectator this is going to be a fantastic event,” Mr Grant says.

“The event course will showcase some of our best coastal spaces, offers options for casual runners, swimmers and cyclists through to the real hardcore, and for those more comfortable on the sidelines we’ll have some terrific Kiwi and international athletes here competing seriously.

“And across town that evening, Toot Suite is bringing some brilliant acts to Kāpiti for a very cool new music event – think Phoenix Foundation, Salmonella Dub Soundsystem and more.”

While XTERRA and Toot Suite are predominantly aimed at adults, organisers for both are holding family-friendly events on Friday 31 January with the XTERRA NextGen kid’s triathlon and a free family movie night screening of Cars at Southward Museum.

Meanwhile the annual Ōtaki Kite Festival returns the following weekend, and the Māoriland Film Festival will kick off again in March.

“Major events bring vibrancy and fun to Kāpiti and provide a great economic boost,” Mr Grant says.

“We’ve got some great things happening and more on the horizon and I urge Kāpiti residents to make the most of this awesome summer programme.”

