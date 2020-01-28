Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction Projects Underway at Whangarei Hospital

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland DHB is pleased to confirm that further construction work to extend services and capacity at Whangarei Hospital began this week.

The investment of $24 million from Budget 2018 develops an Endoscopy suite, increases theatre capacity and provides a cardiac catheter laboratory at Whangarei Hospital.

The Theatre expansion project is the first of the three major infrastructure projects set for this year. Work on the Cardiac Catheter Laboratory will commence in early February, and the new Endoscopy Suite will be completed in February and officially opened in March.

There will be some disruption to public car parking to allow for the work to be undertaken, including the removal of several parking spaces in Carpark 1, at the Hospital entrance on Maunu Road.

To remedy this, Carpark 7 has become open to the public and can be accessed from the main entrance and Hospital Road. A new carpark, Carpark 14, has also been built to provide 65 new public and staff parking bays and can be accessed through Gate 10-15 off Hospital Road.

A parking assistant has been made available during daytime hours to assist the public in finding parking areas during this transition, and the Shuttle Bug service will be operating from Carpark 1 and 7 to transport people from their cars to the Hospital.

To further support traffic flow, the DHB recommend people use the access from Carpark 7 onto Hospital Road to provide safer access to Maunu Road via the intersection lights.

The first one hour of parking is free for the public, as is weekdays after 5pm and weekends. Motorbikes and bicycles can park for free every day.

1 - 1.5 hours$2.00
1.5 – 2 hours$3.00
2 - 2.5 hours$4.00
2.5 – 3 hours$5.00
3 – 4 hours$6.00
4 – 6 hours$8.00
Lost ticket$10.00

Please call 0800 472 757 if you are on site and need assistance.

