Whangarei Mayor reacts to $692M roading announcement

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai is thrilled with today’s announcement by the Government that it will spend $692M on improvements to SH1 between Whangarei and Port Marsden.

“It’s fabulous news to hear we are to get $692M invested on four-laning the road between Whangarei and Port Marsden, as part of the ‘New Zealand Upgrade Programme’ $12B infrastructure package.”

“It is a real sign of much-needed greater investment in the infrastructure of Tai Tokerau.”

“We also look forward to further announcements on rail investments tomorrow by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.”

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister will be in Whangarei tomorrow to make an announcement about investment in the Northland Rail Line.

ends

© Scoop Media

