Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Beach Bylaw review – tell us what you think

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 9:58 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking the community’s input on how our beaches are managed and protected ahead of a review of the Kāpiti Coast District Council Beach Bylaw.

Later this year Council will be consulting with the community on the Beach Bylaw under the Local Government Act, which requires all council bylaws to be reviewed every 10 years. The bylaw creates the rules for Council-managed areas of beach for important things like health and safety, litter, access, vehicles, horses, motorised watercrafts and environmental protections.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Environmental Standards Manager Jacquie Muir says hearing from the community ahead of formal consultation will help raise any issues that may need to be addressed early on.

“Our beaches are a taonga and play an important part in everyone’s lives and in the district’s identity,” Ms Muir says.

“We already know from our service requests from the community and other feedback that there are a few issues on our beaches people are keen to see addressed, and we want to hear from others about what is working well and what could be improved. This will help us pull together some options and discussion points for the consultation process.”

Ms Muir says in the last decade Kāpiti has seen a number of changes both locally and nationally that could be reflected in a revised bylaw, including a growing population and the impacts of climate change.

“With more change on the horizon it’s a good time to be taking a look at how we continue to protect our coastal environment and keep our people safe – the priorities of the bylaw.”

Ms Muir says all beaches and coasts are covered by a range of national, regional and local legislation or regulation and it is no different in Kāpiti.

“Kāpiti’s Beach Bylaw works with and is subject to a range of rules under transport, marine and conservation Acts, regional council regulations and customary rights provisions. The Police and Fire and Emergency also play a role on New Zealand beaches.

“It’s a complex regulatory area and there are limits to what we can implement and enforce with a bylaw, but if we are going to make changes and future-proof how we care for our beach we need the input of our community.”

To let us know your thoughts on our beaches and how they are looked after please fill out a short online survey here.

The survey won’t be the only opportunity for the community to have its say. Information drop-in stations along the beach and other busy locations and a schedule of workshops are planned for coming weeks. More information on these events will be available on our Facebook page and website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 